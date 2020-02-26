Home

Stefan Genser


1970 - 2020
Stefan Genser Obituary
Genser, Stefan
Nov 18, 1970 - Feb 21, 2020
Stefan Genser died peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Sarasota, Fl on Friday, February 21st at the age of 49.
Stefan is survived by his mother, Ursula Genser of Austria, cousins Jens and Joerg Mueller of Austria, and his three sons Dylan (23), Lukas (19), and Seth (17). He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Genser of Austria.
Stefan was born on November 18, 1970 in Vienna, Austria to Peter and Ursula Genser. In 1993 Stefan moved to the United States where he married and started a family with Carol Chambers. Stefan was a kind hearted and caring man who will be missed by many.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, March 1st at 2:00pm at 1817 Buccaneer Terrace, Sarasota, Fl, 34231. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the family's GoFundMe page which is set up to aid in funerary and final expenses. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Stefan Genser, our beloved father and friend.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
