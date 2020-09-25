Schabel, Stella

Nov 30, 1918 - Sep 07, 2020

Stella Schabel, 101, passed away on Sep. 7, 2020, in Venice, Florida with her devoted daughter by her side.

She married her loving husband, the late Ernest Schabel in 1942. They created their life together planting their roots in Wayne, NJ and Green Pond, NJ, where they raised their 3 children and made lasting friendships before retiring to Venice, Florida in 1982.

Stella was predeceased by her husband Ernest in 1998, her son Ernie and daughter Lois Lange (Chuck).

She is survived and dearly missed by her daughter Judy Breton (Mike), 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Nebel, Jessica Schabel, Lauren McCauley (Matt), Tara Mackin (Dennis), 2 great grandchildren, Brock and Finn Mackin, and 1 niece Jeanne Pattman.

To know Stella was to love her. She was always smiling and was quick to laugh, and those sights and sounds will be forever missed by her family and friends. She loved to cook, read, do jigsaw puzzles, be near family, laugh and love. She held family traditions close to her heart and held her family even closer. She was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice. Services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store