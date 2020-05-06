StellaBarbara Crivello
Crivello, Stella
Barbara
May 24, 1927 - May 4, 2020
Stella Barbara Crivello, 92, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died on May 4, 2020. Stella is predeceased by her husband Salvatore of 64 years and by her son Thomas Crivello. She is also predeceased of all her brothers and sister and brother and sister in laws. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Linda) Crivello of Levittown, NY; daughter, Sally Anne (Michael) Ponzo of Levittown, NY; grandchildren, Gregory (Kristen) Crivello, Andrea Crivello, Cody Crivello, Antoinette Ponzo and Felicia Crivello; and two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Crivello and Eva Crivello.
Visitation was held Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel in Sarasota, FL. Services will be held at 9:30am on Thursday (today) at Catholic Church of the Incarnation in Sarasota, FL. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
A beautiful life well lived. We will miss her always and forever.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
