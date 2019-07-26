|
Albee III, Stephen
May 14, 1941 - April 5, 2019
Stephen Albee III, (77) Venice native, lifelong resident of Sarasota County, Gator Alumnus, avid Sailor and father of Stephen F. Albee and Shelley M. Walker has passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Stephen grew up in Venice and was a member of the first graduating class of Venice High School in 1959. A scratch golfer, Stephen was recruited by the University of Florida for its golf team out of high school, however a calling to serve in the United States Army, where his father, Stephen Albee Jr. was a Major in the Army Air Corps, was his first order of business. Upon his honorable discharge, Stephen attended his beloved University of Florida graduating in 1971 with a bachelors in Journalism. His long career began at General Electric in their Apollo Support division, wove through stints at local Chambers of Commerce, state government and ultimately founding and publishing his own newspaper. Stephen will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery on August 5th, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019