Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Albee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Albee Iii


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Albee Iii Obituary
Albee III, Stephen
May 14, 1941 - April 5, 2019
Stephen Albee III, (77) Venice native, lifelong resident of Sarasota County, Gator Alumnus, avid Sailor and father of Stephen F. Albee and Shelley M. Walker has passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Stephen grew up in Venice and was a member of the first graduating class of Venice High School in 1959. A scratch golfer, Stephen was recruited by the University of Florida for its golf team out of high school, however a calling to serve in the United States Army, where his father, Stephen Albee Jr. was a Major in the Army Air Corps, was his first order of business. Upon his honorable discharge, Stephen attended his beloved University of Florida graduating in 1971 with a bachelors in Journalism. His long career began at General Electric in their Apollo Support division, wove through stints at local Chambers of Commerce, state government and ultimately founding and publishing his own newspaper. Stephen will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery on August 5th, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.