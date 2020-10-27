Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryant, Stephen

Nov 24, 1956 - Oct 21, 2020

Stephen Bryant, 63, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Stephen leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Stephen Bryant Jr. and Errol Bryant; brothers, Bruce Bryant, Walter Bryant, Norris Bryant, Dennis Bryant, Rev. Errol Darville, Anthony Baker and Marvin Smith; sisters, Janice Jefferson and Cheryl Smith; 4 grandchildren; companion, Debbie Hughes.



