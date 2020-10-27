1/1
Stephen Bryant
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Bryant, Stephen
Nov 24, 1956 - Oct 21, 2020
Stephen Bryant, 63, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Stephen leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Stephen Bryant Jr. and Errol Bryant; brothers, Bruce Bryant, Walter Bryant, Norris Bryant, Dennis Bryant, Rev. Errol Darville, Anthony Baker and Marvin Smith; sisters, Janice Jefferson and Cheryl Smith; 4 grandchildren; companion, Debbie Hughes.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Tabor M.B. Church
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
