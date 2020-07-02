Kunk, Stephen E.Feb 11, 1948 - Jul 1, 2020Stephen E. Kunk, age 72, of Sarasota, Florida, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020. Steve was at home, surrounded by his wife and children, upon his passing. Born February 11, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, Steve was the son of the late Eugene and Edna Rose Kunk. After graduating in 1970 from Ohio State University, Steve accepted a position in the graduate training program at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. Though he started in the coin room, he was mentored by Franz Huntington who nurtured his passion for banking. Steve came to Sarasota in 1973 to work with Palmer Bank and worked with community, regional and national banks throughout his forty-five year career. Steve's accomplishments were many, but starting Enterprise National Bank of Sarasota, which was great fun, and selling to Provident National Bank in the late 1990's, was one of his greatest, not just for the shareholders but as an original contributor to the legacy of community banking in Sarasota.Steve touched the lives of many. Steve believed in servant leadership, giving back in meaningful ways in our community and always found the time to champion those causes closest to his heart. One of many life lessons Steve imparted to those that knew him was not to do something to gain recognition, but simply because it was right thing to do. Steve led by example and inspired those around him to achieve goals that felt aspirational, before the quiet strength of his support.Steve was a mentor to many, a friend to all, a lifelong banker, but his family always came first. Steve's greatest joy in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. Steve and his loving wife, Michele "Mickey" Kunk, celebrated 50 years of marriage in June. In addition to Mickey, Steve is survived by his three children, Jennifer Compton (John) of Sarasota, Trevor Justin Kunk (Jasmine) of Brooklyn, New York, and Stephen Chase Kunk (Sarah) of McLean, Virginia, and four grandchildren, Jack Compton, Oscar Kunk, Cyra Kunk and Madison Kunk. Steve is also survived by five siblings, their spouses, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steve will always be in our pockets and our hearts.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street, Palmetto, Florida, 34221.