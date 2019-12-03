|
Weithman, Stephen Edwin
Jun 24, 1949 - Nov 28, 2019
Stephen Edwin Weithman, 70, of Placida passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on June 24, 1949 in Galion, Ohio to the late Carl and Margaret Bogner Weithman, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for five years coming from Delaware, Ohio.
A University of Michigan graduate with his Juris Doctorate Degree, Stephen was a domestic relations magistrate for the State of Ohio prior to retirement in 2013.
An avid reader, he loved and owned several horses during his lifetime.
Survivors include his two children: Jonathon Weithman of Marysville, Ohio and Emily Butler of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren: Levi, Mac, Hayes and Ava.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
