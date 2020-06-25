Stephen Lingley
1961 - 2020
Lingley, Stephen
Apr 20, 1961 - Jun 22, 2020
Stephen Lingley, 59, of Venice, Florida. Stephen will be lying in state from 9AM-3PM on Monday June 29, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S Nokomis Ave. To follow CDC guidelines, please call the funeral home to reserve a time to pay respects 941-488-2291.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
