Lorincz, Stephen
Jan. 21, 1927 - Mar. 1, 2019
Stephen Lorincz, age 92, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of South River, New Jersey and Papa, Hungary passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. Stephen was born January 21, 1927 in Papa, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Rosalia (Horvath) Lorincz.
Survivors include his son, Stephen of Bradenton; daughters, Andrea of Sarasota and Lisa Kizlinski of South River, NJ; grandchildren, Jason, Justin and Nicole and great grandchildren, Allison and Dean. Stephen is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret "Sara" Lorincz. He and his wife were both members and former officers of the Hungarian/American Club of Venice, FL for 18 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 until 3 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019