Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
For more information about
Stephen Lorincz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
7900 Bee Ridge Rd
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lorincz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Lorincz


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Lorincz Obituary
Lorincz, Stephen
Jan. 21, 1927 - Mar. 1, 2019
Stephen Lorincz, age 92, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of South River, New Jersey and Papa, Hungary passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. Stephen was born January 21, 1927 in Papa, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Rosalia (Horvath) Lorincz.
Survivors include his son, Stephen of Bradenton; daughters, Andrea of Sarasota and Lisa Kizlinski of South River, NJ; grandchildren, Jason, Justin and Nicole and great grandchildren, Allison and Dean. Stephen is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret "Sara" Lorincz. He and his wife were both members and former officers of the Hungarian/American Club of Venice, FL for 18 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 until 3 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now