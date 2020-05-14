Patrice, Stephen

Sep 8, 1927 - May 9, 2020

Stephen Patrice passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his new home in Venice, Florida at the age of 92. Steve was born September 8, 1927 to Giovanni and Rosa Patrizio in Brooklyn, New York. He received an undergraduate degree from St. John's University and did his graduate work at the Columbia Business School.

He served in the US Military as a dental technician and instructor in 1946 before working for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He met his future bride, Lenore, on a blind date in 1955, married her the following year, and they remained inseparable for nearly 65 years. After leaving Westinghouse, he worked as a marketing executive at Gorton's of Gloucester and General Mills. In the 1970s and 1980s he started and expanded the Connecticut-based frozen food manufacturing business, Red L Foods, whose puff pastry products were sold nationally to retail and food service customers. After living in Trumbull, Connecticut for nearly three decades, Steve sold the business and moved with Lenore to Sarasota in 1996 to be near his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, ultimately settling in University Park. Steve enjoyed playing golf, cherished spending time with his friends and family, and frequently dabbled with making a variety of Italian pastries with his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lenore; son, Stephen John; daughter-in law, Sharon; grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife Casey, Grace, and Kate; Niece, Jeanne Dupree and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his older sister Filomena (Phyllis).

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 1 pm. Interment will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarasota All Faiths Food bank.

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.





