Putnam, Stephen "Steve"
Apr 7, 1963 - Nov 10, 2020
It is with the deepest sorrow to announce the passing of Stephen "Steve" Putnam on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He is now in the arms of our Lord and reunited with his beloved son, Matthew. Steve was born in Queens, New York on April 7, 1963. He lived most of his life in Indian Harbour Beach and Bradenton, Florida. Steve loved his Family and Friends, Gator football, Golfing, Cooking and Grilling, and Music (especially Bruce Springsteen). Steve had a witty personality and always made others laugh, he loved his career and had a special love for all his dogs.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cheryl Putnam; daughter, Rachel Putnam; stepdaughter, Melissa (spouse, James) Spinale; stepson, Shane (spouse, Kathy) Lively; grandchildren, Ritchie Krueger, Amelia Ridarick, Amber Lively, and Anna Lively; sister, Lisa (spouse, Paul) O'Grady and brother, Phillip (spouse, Christina) Putnam. He is also survived by nephews, Nick and Drew O'Grady and niece, Meghan O'Grady. He is predeceased by his son, Matthew Putnam. Steve had an extensive circle of friends that he considered family.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Psalms 73:26 My health may fail and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever. We will meet you in the Land of Hope and Dreams. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com