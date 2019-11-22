Home

Stephen R. Bell


1944 - 2019
Bell, Stephen R
Jan 31, 1944 - Oct 30, 2019
Stephen R Bell, age 75 passed away in his home Oct 30th. He is survived by his wife Patty of 54 years, 2 sons Brad Bell and Bill Bell, 1 sister Betsy Bell Avon Lake, OH, 1 brother Shaun Ker Idaho Falls, ID.
Steve was a USAF Veteran and a Director and Executive Secretary and Entertainment Chairman of Sarasota County Fair for over 30 years. A member of Cary B Fish Lodge and Sertoma. He will be missed and loved always by his family and treasured friends. Celebration of life was for immediate family only.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
