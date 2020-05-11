Rich, Stephen
Mar 27, 1942 - May 7, 2020
Stephen Bradford Rich passed away on May 7, 2020 in Venice, Florida.
Stephen was born on March 27, 1942 to Helen and George Rich; who raised him in Houlton, Maine. Stephen pursued his education at Springfield College where he received his B.S. and M.S. in Physical Education.
After completing his degree, he began his career in 1965 with the Sachem School District located in Suffolk County, Long Island, coaching baseball, basketball, and soccer. In 1970 he transferred to Sachem High School and began coaching JV basketball and baseball; eventually becoming the varsity basketball coach in 1970.
Stephen's teams held the highest winning records consisting of 257 games and the program's only county championship. From the years 1978-1997 he won nine league titles and was named League Coach of the Year five times, and Suffolk County and Long Island Coach of the Year. His 1980-1981 team and 1995-1996 teams are the only two teams in Sachem history to reach the 20-win plateau. His 1995-1996 team went down as Sachem's best team having won the district's only boys basketball county title. In his final years as a Physical Education teacher he was very instrumental in the introduction of Project Adventure, an effort that has benefited thousands of students and teachers. He retired from his rewarding career in 1997. His legacy was later honored by his induction in to The Sachem High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Upon his retirement he and his wife Judy relocated to the Plantation in Venice Florida. Stephen enjoyed competitive golf, scoring two hole in ones at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. He was a member of the Board of Directors, serving a term as President. For a number of years, he co-chaired the annual Celebrity Golf Classic event which benefited many charitable causes through the Plantation Community Foundation.
Beloved husband of Melissa Barton Rich. Stephen is also survived by his loving children; Margaret Anne Rothenberg (Howard) and Stephen Bradford Rich Jr. (Shelly). He leaves behind his sisters; Judy Riggs (late Burnham) and Susan (Richard) Denton, and his grandchildren; Molly, Ryan, Casey Rothenberg, and Kaleb and Carson Rich. Stephen is predeceased by his wife of 46 years Judith.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Stephen's honor to the Plantation Community Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020.