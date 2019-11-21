|
|
Weatherly, Stephen
October 5, 1941 - November 7, 2019
Stephen "Steve" Weatherly unexpectedly passed away at the age of 78. He now joins his parents, Maryette (Wallace) and LeRoy Weatherly. Steve is survived by his sister Meritt, his daughter Jane Weatherly and his granddaughter Olympia. Steve retired a Major in the United States Air Force after serving our country for 20 years. His first station was at Mt. Hebo in Oregon and then in Korea where he met his future wife. After the USAF, he joined a private defense company.
Serendipity ("unexpected fun") would best describe his love of education, exploring and learning new things. As a young Scout in Onondaga County, Steve shocked his parents with his spelunker skills and it didn't take long before he was an experienced caver. He earned rank as an Eagle Scout and was awarded a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch, an experience he often spoke fondly of. Steve was also an All-American soccer player. The tools learned from his father and scouts helped him build the family camp home where he enjoyed water skiing and fishing on the Lake of the Isles. Steve shared his love of "unexpected fun" with his granddaughter, who may have otherwise never known how much fun fishing, collecting poorly shot golf balls, seeing the country by car, and endless hours of Uno card tournaments could be. And it was "Serendipity" that Steve titled his sister's County Fair winning basket.
Dedicated and reliable would best describe his love for his family, friends and colleagues – new and old. Steve was committed to his daughter's education, in school and life, and demonstrated the meaning of trust and discipline. In her eyes, there will never be a better person for home repairs. He gave his granddaughter a gift of love that never can be mirrored. He always lent a non-judgmental ear or hand to anyone who needed it. He sponsored children in need for nearly 40 years, never taking for granted what he himself was able to provide for his immediate and extended family. After retiring from the private sector, Steve committed countless hours to preserving the service he and his fellow veterans provided to our country and contributed to a book about Mr. Hebo. Steve wanted there to be a legacy program to recognize individual knowledge and service to the Air Defense of the United States and North America during the Cold War. Steve passed away unable to attend an eagerly awaited dedication of the Radar Veterans Monument at the National Air Defense Radar Museum recognizing that legacy of himself and his fellow air defense veterans.
Full Air Force honor services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. All who knew Steve are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in his name to: The Air Force Radar Museum Association (nadrm.org) to continue the legacy of Steve and his fellow radar veterans, The , and Children's International.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019