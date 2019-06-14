|
|
Chevalier, Steven
Sept 8, 1951 - Apr 29, 2019
Steven James Chevalier Sr, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother was a longtime resident of Venice, FL and had retired to Evensville, TN. He worked for years as a mechanic at Sunset Dodge and Subaru. Steve died in an auto accident on April 29, 2019 and his wife Linda Campbell-Chevalier, also died as a result of the accident on May 3, 2019. Steve is survived by his children Shelley Chevalier, Steve Chevalier Jr, Vickie (Ralph) Harrell, Lisa (Tony) Penaloza, Nicholas (Rachel) Chevalier and Amanda Chevalier; brother, Anthony (Pat) Chevalier; sisters, Lynne (Stanley) Kleszcz, Diane (David) Clark, Jan (Jim) Chevalier and Amy Chevalier; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Please join the family for a Pot Luck Celebration of Life on June 29, 2019 at the VFW located at 124 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237. Please RSVP to Julie at 941-896-5414.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019