Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 South Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 South Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL
Steven E. Cashner


1951 - 2019
Steven E. Cashner Obituary
Cashner, Steven E.
Oct 5, 1951 - Dec 30, 2019
Steven Eric Cashner, 68, of Sarasota, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his family.
Steve was born on October 5, 1951 to Rollin and Margaret Cashner, in Canton, OH.
He dedicated 41 years to the HVAC service in the local community. Steve became an owner of Unique Air, Inc in 1992 and retired in 2003. He was an instructor of the HVAC Apprenticeship Program at Sarasota County Technical Institute after retirement. He was also an active member of MACCA for many years. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Margaret (Dee) Virginia Cashner.
Steve is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara, his son Phillip (Andrea) of Venice, his daughter Elizabeth Walker of North Port, his father Rollin of Sarasota, his brother Roger (Sandra) of Canton, OH, his sister Barbara Thaggard (Stephen) of Sarasota, and two granddaughters Hayley Peters (Corey) USAF Aviano Air Base and Lauryn Walker of North Port.
Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His wit and humor always brought a smile to those that were blessed enough to know him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10 from 6-8 pm with services to follow on Saturday, January 11 at 11am at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel, 6903 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Steve to a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
