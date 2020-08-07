Haugh, Steven

Feb 13, 1960 - Aug 2, 2020

Steven Haugh was born on February 13, 1960 in Ottawa Canada to John and Liz Haugh, and moved to Sarasota in 1963 with his four siblings Cathy, James, Theresa, and Sandy.

Steven became as much a Sarasota native as any person could, from spending time on Siesta Key when there were more mosquitos and pine trees than condos, to tearing up the dance floor at Merlin's with his brother James. As a kid, he played quarterback for the Sarasota Redskins until a poor offensive line and too many hits led him to focus on basketball and volleyball. He was the first "white" starter on the Booker H.S. varsity basketball team during the early years of desegregation, graduated from Riverview, and later went on to coach both basketball and/or volleyball at Sarasota, Riverview, and Braden River High Schools after a distinguished volleyball career on the pro beach circuit. From 1982-1987 he was the number one rated player in Florida by the Florida Outdoor Volleyball Association, winning and placing in many tournaments, including National Open tournaments. He spent his life competing, and winning.

While pro-tour beach volleyball defined much of his life and early career, it would be his vocation for coaching that defined the lives of countless athletes he molded into exceptional competitors, and people. He coached with White Sands volleyball club then opened and successfully operated Sarasota Volleyball Academy for many years, where he mentored hundreds of young women to scholarships, championships, and lifelong success. He taught composure, court presence, tenacity, confidence, and the ability to return his sledgehammer spike, but as he would say time again, you can't teach tall.

He was married to Jacqueline McCormick from 1987 to 1998, and was a dedicated father to sons Thomas and Dallas. He loved Disney, and frequently took them as children. Even later in life, Steven continued to visit Disney with his granddaughter Aria whenever he could.

He would've lived on a volleyball court until the day he died if he could've, but age eventually caught up to him, and he had no choice but to find other passions and interests. Thankfully, at 45 years old, he met the love of his life, Karen Strand.

They were married in 2008, and spent the next 15 years running businesses, traveling, drawing crowds to the dance floor at Blasé Café with Steven's infamous playlist, and spending time on Siesta Key Beach. Steven lived to take care of Karen, and always thrived as a nurturer and caregiver for those he loved. He even took care of Karen's father Walter in hospice every day for the month preceding his death. Steven and Karen were inseparable.

He loved sports, poker, expensive wine, the Allman brothers, the beach, and Karen.

He passed away Sunday, 8/2 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at 60-years-old. His last memory before losing consciousness on Thursday afternoon at the beach on Longboat Key was bodysurfing with his 6-year-old granddaughter and niece, before staring into the eyes of his beloved wife.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Dallas Haugh; his brothers James and Sandy; his sisters Cathy and Theresa; his step-children Michael, Ryan, and Marilisa Strand; his granddaughter Aria; and the love of his life, Karen Strand.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 8th via ZOOM call from 1pm-3pm. The ZOOM invitation will be posted on Steven's Facebook and Karen's Facebook pages.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store