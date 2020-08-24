Orren, Steven P.

Feb 23, 1965 - Aug 19, 2020

Steven P. Orren, 55, of Sarasota, FL, died August 19, 2020. Born in Presque Isle, Maine, he was a US Army veteran and his work as a brick mason is evident throughout the Gulf Coast Region. An avid fisherman, he loved the open water and time spent on the docks. Survivors include his mother, Sandra Mugler (spouse Michael) of Yorktown, VA, brothers Dale (spouse Theresa) of Goose Creek, SC and Dean (spouse Jill) of Springfield, NE; five nieces and nephews; four grand nieces and nephews. A private service for the family is planned, provided by the National Cremation Society, and the Memorial Center, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local animal shelter.





