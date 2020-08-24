1/
Steven P. Orren
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orren, Steven P.
Feb 23, 1965 - Aug 19, 2020
Steven P. Orren, 55, of Sarasota, FL, died August 19, 2020. Born in Presque Isle, Maine, he was a US Army veteran and his work as a brick mason is evident throughout the Gulf Coast Region. An avid fisherman, he loved the open water and time spent on the docks. Survivors include his mother, Sandra Mugler (spouse Michael) of Yorktown, VA, brothers Dale (spouse Theresa) of Goose Creek, SC and Dean (spouse Jill) of Springfield, NE; five nieces and nephews; four grand nieces and nephews. A private service for the family is planned, provided by the National Cremation Society, and the Memorial Center, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local animal shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved