Steven Ritter Shoemaker
1941 - 2020
Shoemaker, Steven Ritter
Dec 18, 1941 - Sep 12, 2020
Steven R. Shoemaker, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sep. 12, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1941 to Clarence and Blanche Shoemaker. He had two brothers Charles and Robert Shoemaker.
Steve attended Indiana State University and graduated with a master's degree in Child Psychology. He moved to Sarasota in 1970 where he met his wife Judy Smith. He was a school psychologist for the Sarasota County School Board for over 30 years and was also a DUI instructor for several years.
Steve was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He loved and supported his wife, two children, and his eight grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching and attending his children and grandchildren's athletic events. He was often seen sitting on the bleachers at Cal Ripken, Sarasota Sun Devils and at Sarasota High School football and baseball games. He was an avid Florida State, Ole Miss and Duke Fan.
Steve is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Smith Shoemaker; two children, Sandy Thirion (Mike), Brad Shoemaker (Colleen); eight grandchildren, Tyler Thirion, Josh Thirion, Connor Shoemaker, Caroline Shoemaker, William Shoemaker, Henry Shoemaker, Charles Shoemaker and Bradshaw Shoemaker.
Visitation will be held on Sat. October 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, followed by A celebration of life and reception at 3:00 PM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
