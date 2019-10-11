|
|
Smith, Steven
North Port - Steven J. Smith, 75, of North Port, FL and formerly of Washington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Venice, FL.
Steve was born on August 5, 1944 in Washington IL., the eldest son of Shelby and Milly Martin Smith. He married Rita L. Castle on October 16, 1999.
Surviving are his wife, two daughters: Margo (John) Tony of Peoria, and Cherie Smith of Creve Coeur, IL; one son: Steve (Sue) Smith of Fredericksburg, VA., four grandchildren: Jessica (David) Olson of Metamora, IL, Jeremy Belt of Glendale, AZ, Grace Tony of Peoria and Abby Lane of Creve Coeur, and two great grandchildren: Addison and Charlotte Olson of Metamora. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Stanley Smith.
Steve graduated from Washington Community High School in 1962 and continued his education at Bradley University, graduating in 1970. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 38 years, retiring in 2002. Steve was a lifelong farmer on his family's Flying Acres farm in Washington IL. He held a pilot's license and flew many excursions utilizing the airstrip on the farm.
An avid golfer and bowler, Steve made several hole-in-one at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail, his home course in North Port, FL. Steve was inducted into the Greater Peoria Bowling Association Hall of Fame in November 2002.
Steve enjoyed the company of many friends over his lifetime and often said, "Life is good!"
Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at Mason White Funeral Home in Washington, IL. The funeral service will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019