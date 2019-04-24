Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Steven William Stone


Steven William Stone Obituary
Stone, Steven William
Mar 29, 1953 - Apr 19, 2019
Steven William Stone passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side, Friday, April 19, 2019. Born and raised in Fillmore, Indiana. Graduated from South Putnam High School and attended Ball State University. Steve moved to Sarasota in 1976. He was employed by McKim & Creed as a Senior Designer. He is survived by his wife, Terrie, sisters: Janet (John), Connie (Paul), brother-in-law: Joe (Lisa) Cooper. He had 10 nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Jennings Funeral Home in Sarasota on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
