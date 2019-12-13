Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Stearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Stearns


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart Stearns Obituary
Stearns, Stewart
Apr 08, 1947 - Dec 07, 2019
Stewart was a loving husband and father and was born In Denver, Colorado and had lived in New Mexico, Texas and had been a Florida resident since 1988 when he became the Executive Director of the Community Foundation from 1988-2010. He took medical retirement in 2010 and wrote a series of novels with a setting in Highland Guatemala. He was very proud of his term with the Community Foundation and was instrumental in establishing the Season of Sharing Fund. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, daughter Teri, son Gregory and mother Marjorie Tedro Stearns who lives in El Paso, Texas. A memorial is being organized and In lieu of flowers his family requests memorial donations go to the Season of Sharing Fund.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -