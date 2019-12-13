|
Stearns, Stewart
Apr 08, 1947 - Dec 07, 2019
Stewart was a loving husband and father and was born In Denver, Colorado and had lived in New Mexico, Texas and had been a Florida resident since 1988 when he became the Executive Director of the Community Foundation from 1988-2010. He took medical retirement in 2010 and wrote a series of novels with a setting in Highland Guatemala. He was very proud of his term with the Community Foundation and was instrumental in establishing the Season of Sharing Fund. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, daughter Teri, son Gregory and mother Marjorie Tedro Stearns who lives in El Paso, Texas. A memorial is being organized and In lieu of flowers his family requests memorial donations go to the Season of Sharing Fund.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019