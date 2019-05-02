|
|
Alexander, Stuart
Nov 18, 1938 - Apr 29, 2019
Stuart David Alexander, 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away April 29, 2019. Stu was born in 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Benjamin and Elizabeth Alexander. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in New York City. Stu received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Pulp and Paper Technology from SUNY College of Forestry at Syracuse University.
Stu began his career in 1960 with Westvaco as a technical service engineer and joined St. Regis Paper Co. in 1966 as a group leader. From 1977 to 1998, he was a research section head with Scott Paper Co. During his retirement, he volunteered with Selby Gardens, Sarasota cultural organizations and Temple Sinai.
Stu was a recognized innovator in his field and a national leader through the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI). He received the TAPPI Research and Development Division Leadership and Service Award and was a designated TAPPI Fellow. Stu was also a life-long member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.
Stu is survived by his beloved wife, Cecile, whom he met on a blind date. It was love at first sight and they were married for 57 years. Stu is also survived by his daughter Moira and husband Jim Singer, son Jason and wife Beckie Holmes, and cherished grandchildren Brandon Singer, Brooke Singer, Genevieve Alexander and Alana Alexander. He will also be missed by sister and brother-in-law Susan and Bob Huebsch, sister-in-law Marian Wise, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Interment will follow the service. Donations in Stu's memory may be directed to Temple Sinai, Selby Gardens Building Fund or the . Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, Sarasota, FL. Online guestbook: www.hebrewmemorialfl.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2019