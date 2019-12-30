|
|
Vail , Stuart G.
Apr 22, 1928 - Dec 23, 2019
Stuart Gordon Vail, 91, of Venice, Florida died peacefully on December 23, 2019. Stuart was born on April 22, 1928 in Plainfield N.J. to Mr. and Mrs. Walter M. Vail. He was a graduate of North Plainfield High School.
Stuart was happily married to Miss Helen Lucille Ellinger on September 10, 1949. They shared a loving marriage for 70 years. Stuart is survived by Lucille of Venice, Florida, a son Jeffrey Alan Vail also of Venice, and a daughter Shelley Vail Kermizian and son-in-law Michael S. Kermizian of New York State. Fun-loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Christopher Kermizian, Matthew Kermizian and wife Lisa, David Kermizian, Alissa Kermizian Lawson and husband Ryan and Tucker Michael Lawson, Avery Brook Lawson and Alexa Kermizian all of New York State. Granddaughters residing in New Jersey include Samantha Lynn Vail and Zowie Elizabeth Vail. Stuart is predeceased by a brother Donald Vail and a sister Elizabeth Hansen.
During his younger years Stuart proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-53. He was part of the Second Armored Division "Hell on Wheels" stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning home he went to school for refrigeration. He then started a 35 year long career working for Sears. Stuart was also a talented carpenter to the delight of those of us who were lucky enough to be the recipient of a doll house or horse stable.
Some of Stuart's leisure time activities included volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America when his son Jeffrey was a scout. He enjoyed family camping and traveling with his Cox camper in tow, and global travels with Lucille. An annual membership to Panther Lake in New Jersey was enjoyed where he spent time teaching Shelley and Jeff how to fish. Gardening and cooking were passions that Stuart shared with Lucille. They both have extensive recipe collections! Stuart could whistle as if he were playing a musical instrument. He enjoyed reading, and was fond of watching Westerns on television. He enjoyed a good game of gin rummy or Mexican Train. Collecting shark's teeth on the beach in Venice was a favorite activity he shared with his grandchildren. Stuart had an endless sense of humor. His smile and laugh will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019