Jacobson, Stuart
Stuart Arnold Jacobson, 88 of East Grand Rapids, MI, died early Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. He is survived by his 4 loving children; Debra Kay Davidson, Timothy Hugh Jacobson, Marci Sue Triant, William Scott Jacobson. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; Steven, Alexander, Brett, Ryan, Curtis, Tia Lynn, Trey, Allie, Taylor, Graham. Lydia and William. Proceeding his death was his beloved son, Daniel Mark Jacobson whose wife and Stuart's daughter in law, Ruth Jacobson resides in Marshfield, Wi. Stuart served in the United States Armed Forces as a Lt. during the Korean War and was stationed in New York. He then returned to reside with his wife Lynn in Grand Rapids, MI. Stuart loved Grand Rapids and was actively involved in the business community first as a builder, then manufacturing and later in real estate finance with his younger son William. He made Sarasota, Fl. his full time residence after the passing of his cherished wife, Lynn. With Stuarts usual enthusiasm for life, he quickly embraced all the culture, arts, local attractions and activities of Sarasota. He later enjoyed these activities with his longtime companion, Linda Albert. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. James Coco of Sarastota whose compassion, guidance and care for Stuart were invaluable and to whom we will forever be grateful. Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanuel, 1715 East Fulton Street , Grand Rapids, Michigan at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 14th, 2020. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, 647 Hall Street. A luncheon will follow at Temple Emanuel. Memorial contributions may be made to: The , The , or Temple Emanuel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020