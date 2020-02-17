|
Addison, Susan
Nov 1, 1947 - Feb 7, 2020
On February 7, 2020, Susan Addison, loved wife of Tim and mum of son Brett, passed away at age 72. A true Island Girl, she was born in Bermuda, raised in Tampa and lived most of her life in Bradenton Beach and Siesta Key. Her working career included: teaching, real estate sales, and radio/newspaper ad sales. Susan loved to travel, paint, and be with family, friends, and her beloved dog Lexus. She was preceded in death by her father, Air Force Commander Peter Mullen; mother, Dorothy Paget Mullen; step father Judge Dwight Barco Jr and brother, Peter Mullen. A celebration of life will be held on February 23. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Florida or the Humane Society of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020