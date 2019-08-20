|
Brooksbank , Susan
Dec 30, 1942 - Aug 1, 2019
Susan was born and raised in Sarasota. She graduated from Sarasota High and received her teaching degree from FSU to later receive her masters. Before teaching she yearned to travel and flew for Delta as a flight attendant and worked at her mothers summer camp on Siesta Key beach.
Susan taught at Venice middle and high school then went on to New Directions in Sarasota then to Riverview highs drop out prevention program before retirement. While teaching she hosted many students during their summers to Europe.
In the early seventies she purchased several acres out east, built her home, then later added a kennel equipped with dog runs and began her love for breeding Dalmatians for show. She named her property Bearded Oaks.
Susan authored the book Breeders Best as well as coauthored The Official Book Of The Dalmatian. She sat on the board of the DCA and was a long time Breeder of Merit.
Susan is survived by her nieces Ceil and Kathy as well as nephews Drew and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to The Dalmatian Club of America would be appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2019