Gardineer, Susan
Oct 30, 1942 - Jul 9, 2019
Susan Gardineer, 76, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Albany, NY, died on July 9, 2019. Funeral arrangements by Gulf Coast Cremations. Susan is survived by her sister, Barbara Quinn of Venice. There will be a gathering to "toast" Susan at a date to be announced.
Many thanks to friends, Harbor Chase of Venice and Tidewell Hospice for their care and concern.
Donations in Susan's memory may be made to Tidewell or The Gorilla Foundation/Koko.org
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 15, 2019