Susan Harper
1943 - 2020
Harper, Susan
Nov 9, 1943 - Nov 17, 2020
Susan Davis "Susie" Harper, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 17, 2020. A native of Scranton, PA, and former resident of Sarasota, FL., Susie was a member of Cooks United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet, where she attended the Pastor's Bible Study Class and the Celebration Bible Study Class. As a resident of Sarasota, Susie owned and operated Tiger Lily Boutique, a ladies clothing store with two Sarasota locations, for 12 years. Known for her sense of style and warm, personalized approach, Tiger Lily customers quickly became Susie's friends. Susie was affectionately nicknamed "Jingle" by her seven grandchildren, both for the treasured collection of jewelry she assembled and wore, and for the "jingley-jangley" songs that announced her entrance as she walked into a room. Susie was preceded in death by her mother, Margery Ripple Davis and her aunt and uncle, Dorothy "Dody" and Reese Harris, Jr. She is survived by husband of 55 years, E. Brooks Harper, Sr.; children, E. Brooks (Sandie) Harper, Jr., Christopher Harper and Sarah (Jason) Cuevas and grandchildren, Reese, Noah, Lily, Aimee, Wilson, Olivia and Alex. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Place of Hope, 105 N. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia, TN 38401. https://placeofhopetn.com Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
