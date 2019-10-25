Home

Susan Kay Dyer


1948 - 2019
Susan Kay Dyer Obituary
Dyer, Susan Kay
Jan 22, 1948 - Oct 6, 2019
Susan Kay Dyer, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away October 6, 2019. She was the bravest and most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend in all our lives. Susan was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on January 22, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband Bobby Dyer; her daughter Holly Meyer-Barr; son Chad Meyer; brother Bill Plesha; sister Shirley BergQuist; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be announced.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
