Susan Knost (Sue) Brasel
1942 - 2020
Brasel, Susan (Sue) Knost
Jan 7, 1942 - Oct 19, 2020
Susan (Sue) Knost Brasel, 78, of Sarasota died on October 19, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, OH on January 7, 1942 to the late Amanda (Peggy) Lydia Truelsch and Alfred James Knost.
Sue moved to Florida as a child and grew to call Florida her beloved home.
Sue's survived by her brother, Douglas J. Knost, She was the mother to five children; Ron Taylor and wife Melissa, Kristi Sample and husband Don, Robert (Bobby) Taylor and wife Aggie, Rebecca (Becky) Taylor, and Yonna Boday and husband Dave. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Heather Morrison, Holly Williams, Julie Clark, Ashley Beegle, Stephanie Owens, Jessica Sample and Christopher Vassura. and 16 Great grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Daniel C. Brasel, and granddaughter, Jenny Sue Nelson.
Sue was a dedicated administrative associate for Sarasota County where she retired after many years of faithful service. Sue loved adventure. She rode motorcycles across Europe, was an avid horsewoman, even riding horses along the Caribbean beaches at 72. Sue was Vice Commodore of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron and assisted on a committee overseeing many races as judge, or many times you would find her as captain to a victorious crew. Sue also had a passion for the Blues and was an energetic member of the Suncoast Blues Society. She would assist the society with the setup and break down of many concerts, and events over the years. But to really know Sue was as her friends knew her. Most of her friends loved her because she was always there with a quick word of encouragement, a witty remark, and a warm hug for anyone who wanted one. Sue will be deeply missed by many friends, family, and friends that are family.
Services will be private.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
