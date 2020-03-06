|
|
Lee (Brabazon), Susan
Apr 11, 1964 - Mar 03, 2020
Susan Brabazon Lee passed away suddenly on March 3rd. She is survived by her son, Chad Riese; mother, Kathleen Brabazon; sister, Jennifer (Brabazon) McGee (Cal) and their children; numerous aunts, uncles,and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Brabazon and brother, Michael Brabazon.A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church 1201 N. Beneva Rd., Monday March 16, 2020 at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or First Step of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020