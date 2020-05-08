Susan Mary O'Hara
1938 - 2020
O'Hara, Susan Mary
Oct 4, 1938 - May 6, 2020
Susan Mary O'Hara, 81 passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Aravilla Memory Care in Sarasota, Florida. Susan was born on October 4, 1938 in the City of New York to Alice Wilson O'Hara and J. Donald a O'Hara. Susan was a graduate of Hollins University in Virginia. During her career, she worked as a teacher, social worker, house mother at the University of Florida and at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Patricia Weaver of Phoenix Arizona; her nieces, Pam, Anne and Bonnie and her nephew Bob Weaver; Jim and Patty Meyers if Ithaca, New York;her longtime friends The Turner family of Arcadia Florida, The Engel Family of Sarasota and The Najaway family of Atlanta, Ginny Krueger and Sally Wimbish also of Atlanta. Susan was preceded in death by her brother J.D. (Skip) O'Hara of Mansfield Center Connecticut. He is survived by his son Michael, and his two sisters, Diane and Kathy. Susan loved animals and among her many hobbies were gardening, watching college football and attending the Preakness Races. At Susan's request, no service will be held. Donations can be made in Susan's name to Sarasota Humane Society 2331 15th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237



Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
