Susan Maureen Bonamer


1944 - 2019
Susan Maureen Bonamer Obituary
Bonamer, Susan Maureen
January 14, 1944 - June 1, 2019
Susan Maureen Bonamer (nee Foster), 75, of Venice, passed away peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota on June 1, 2019.
Susan was surrounded by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles S Bonamer; children, Charles F Bonamer, Jennifer I Bonamer, all of Venice, Grace Bonamer Watson (Englewood) and Nicholas Bonamer (Boca Raton). Also in attendance were her sisters, Amber Kottke and Pam Grove of Waupaca, Wisconsin, along with her brother, Brian Foster, from Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
She is also survived by 7 grandsons - (Charles F) Nicholas Bonamer, Justin Bonamer, (Jennifer) Samuel Rheingans, Ben Rheingans, (Grace) Quinn Watson, Henry Watson and (Nick) Charles S Bonamer.
Active in the Venice area concert music scene for 35 years, Susan was one of the founding members of the Keynotes - a popular local singing group. She was also a member of Suncoast Chorale and loved to sing. Her love of art and beauty was consistent with her liberal and non-conformist attitudes and principles in support of common sense.
Susan was granted her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee in 1968. She lived in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and Florida. Prior to moving to Venice, 35 years ago, Susan was a senior training instructor for Jackie Sorenson Aerobic Dancing and received many awards for her work.
Susan was a vibrant, loving, bright, gentle woman who dedicated her life to her family and was greatly loved by them. You could typically find her gardening, reading, playing with the grandchildren and taking a very kind approach to all who knew her. She was a beacon of light and will be greatly missed.
Contributions may be made to the Venice Area Board of Realtors Student Scholarship Fund. A celebration/memorial will be held at The Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Avenue South, in Venice on Sunday, July 14th from 2pm to 4 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 18 to July 7, 2019
