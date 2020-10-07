Or Copy this URL to Share

Weeks, Susie

Jun 4, 1928 - Sep 22, 2020

Susie Weeks, 92, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sep. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at Jesus Christ Prayer Band Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Susie leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Barbara Ann Scurry; son, Jimmie Weeks; sisters, Gloria B. Wright and Polly Haws; brother, Joseph Wright; 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store