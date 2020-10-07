1/1
Susie Weeks
1928 - 2020
Jun 4, 1928 - Sep 22, 2020
Susie Weeks, 92, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sep. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at Jesus Christ Prayer Band Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Susie leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Barbara Ann Scurry; son, Jimmie Weeks; sisters, Gloria B. Wright and Polly Haws; brother, Joseph Wright; 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Jesus Christ Prayer Band Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
