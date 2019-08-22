Home

Suzanne Clark (Sue) Pullman


1954 - 2019
Suzanne Clark (Sue) Pullman Obituary
Pullman, Suzanne Clark (Sue)
May 1, 1954 - Aug. 1, 2019
Sue Pullman, 65, of Siesta Key, Florida died on August 1, 2019. The family is forever grateful for the care she received from Beneva Lakes ALF and Tidewell. Sue moved to Siesta Key from Riverwoods, IL in 1971 with her beloved family, her mother Norma, her late father Leonard, her brothers Craig (Ellen) and Christopher. Sue loved family and was blessed with a nephew Jack Pullman and a niece Olivia Pullman. She adored animals and always had cats in her life. Services were private. Donations may be made in Sue's honor to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (specializing in schizophrenia research), Cat Depot or Tidewell.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
