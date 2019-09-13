|
Daly, Suzanne
Jan 18, 1939 - Sept 7, 2019
Suzanne passed away in Sarasota on Sept 7, 2019. Suzanne was born in Dayton Ohio, and also lived in Dover Delaware and the Cleveland Ohio area. She eventually moved back to Dayton and then to Sarasota where she spent the rest of her life. Suzanne was a much loved mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton Ohio alongside members of her family at a later date. Services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019