|
|
Guercio, Suzanne M.
Apr. 17, 1946 - Apr. 27, 2020
Suzanne M. Guercio of Sarasota, FL passed away on April 27, 2020 in her Bird Key home. She was born on April 17, 1946 in Buffalo, NY. Suzanne graduated from Williamsville North High School. She then attended Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY.
She returned home to Buffalo, NY., which led her to a career in an administrative capacity for American Airlines. She then became the Vice President of Don Guercio Sport Sales, Inc.
Suzanne had a love for opera and also had an excellent operatic voice (the voice of an angel).
She was preceded in death by parents Henry P. and Patience A. (Sue) Mast, and brothers Peter A. and David H. Mast.
She is survived by her husband Donald G. Guercio, her daughters and two sons-in-law, Jennifer M. (Phillip) Torrence, Cara B. (Dennis) Brigham, grandson Zachary B. Brigham, granddaughter Sarah E. Brigham, great grandson Max A Ferlazzo, sisters, Elizabeth L.Cullen (John) and Patience A. Cooper (Bob) and by her 7 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Pines of Sarasota.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020