O'Connor, Suzanne
Feb 15, 1959 - May 4, 2020
Suzanne O'Connor, 61, of North Port, Florida, died on May 4, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.
Feb 15, 1959 - May 4, 2020
Suzanne O'Connor, 61, of North Port, Florida, died on May 4, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.