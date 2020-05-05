Or Copy this URL to Share

O'Connor, Suzanne

Feb 15, 1959 - May 4, 2020

Suzanne O'Connor, 61, of North Port, Florida, died on May 4, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.







