|
|
Schmidt, Suzanne "Suzy"
Dec 18, 1957 - Feb 6, 2020
Suzanne L. Schmidt, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Suzanne "Suzy" worked at The Haven for 20 years and she also enjoyed her Special Olympics events. In addition to her parents, Virgil and Helen Schmidt she is predeceased by her brothers, Jahn and Jerry Schmidt.
Suzy is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Hamilton and her husband Charles and her brother, Keith Schmidt and his wife, Beverly.
The family will receive friends Sunday February 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 South Euclid Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34237 with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 pm.
The family request remembrances in Suzy's honor be made to The Haven for Adults, 4405 De Soto Road, Sarasota, Florida 34235 or The Special Olympics of Sarasota County, PO Box 2112, Venice, Florida 34284.
Interment will be in Eaton, Ohio.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020