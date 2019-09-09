|
Paver, Sydelle Lois
December 30, 1934 - August 30, 2019
On August 30, 2019, our beloved Aunt Sydelle, passed away from natural causes. She was the daughter of Martin and Mildred Paver. She was born on December 30, 1934, in New York City. Sydelle joined her parents, moving to Sarasota, Florida, in 1949. She was the younger sister of Paul Paver and Stanley Paver. Her parents were pioneers in land development in Sarasota and Sydelle lived with them on their boat shortly after they arrived in Sarasota at the City Pier, in 1949. The school bus would pick her up at the Bayfront to take her to Sarasota High School. Sydelle's creative spirit thrived there and she won many student awards for her drawings and paintings. She graduated with the class of 1953. She attended Carnegie Tech and later graduated from the University of Miami. Those who live in Sarasota may be familiar with our dear aunt by seeing the sign for Sydelle Street in Paver Park. She was an amazing, gifted and prolific artist and poet. Her style was bold and filled with color and humor.
Sydelle was a kind, generous and friendly person, always sharing a smile. She loved her family and pet cat, CeCe. She also loved her dear caregiver, Sue Helms, like a daughter. We all loved her and she will always have a special place in our hearts. She will be greatly missed by many friends.
Sydelle is survived by her nieces, a nephew and their families. Nancy Green (Jacksonville); Cheryl Sussman (Hollywood); Randa Paver (Washington, DC); Andrea Paver Kaine (Sarasota); Pamela Barton (Ft. Lauderdale); Diana Paver (Sarasota); Carol Paver (Davidson, NC); Robert Paver (Sarasota).
A private service will be held for her memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cat Depot in Sarasota; 2542, 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15, 2019