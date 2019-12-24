|
Tanner, Sylvan
Mar 2, 1919 - Dec18, 2019
Sylvan Tanner was born in Chicago on March 2nd, 1919 to immigrant parents, Marcus and Anna (Rudnitsky) Tanner. Graduating from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1943, he joined the US Navy and went to officer training school.
He was assigned to the Pacific Fleet where he participated in the US invasion of Japanese held islands including Tarawa, Kwajalein, Bougainville, Guam, New Guinea and Leyte. After the war he served in the Navy for 30 years and retired as a Commander. During his Navy career, Sylvan saw duty in all parts of the world including Europe, Asia, both coasts of the United States, on several Navy vessels and supported the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.
While commissioning a ship in Boston in 1945, he met Doris Liss, at a USO dance. After a 10 day wartime romance, they married. The marriage lasted 62 years until the death of Doris in 2008. Sylvan retired to Falmouth, MA and wintered in Sarasota for over 30 years before moving here 12 years ago.
He is survived by his son Laurence Tanner and daughter-in-law Janis Tanner, three grandchildren: Rebecca Pingel, David Tanner and Sarah Merchant and 5 great grandchildren.
He was buried at Sarasota National Cemetery on Dec 20th, 2019. A memorial service will be held for Sylvan on December 30th at the Kobernick Pavilion of Aviva on 1951 N Honore Ave, Sarasota at 11 am. Donations in his honor may be made to the All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019