Eaton, Sylvia
Sep 22, 1932 - Sep 12, 2020
Sylvia J. Eaton (Jewett), 88, passed away suddenly on Sep. 12, 2020 in Venice, Fl.
Sylvia was born in Kittery, ME, the daughter of Frank Jewett & Mary Francis Hayas. She grew up in Kittery, ME until she married Donald A. Eaton in Dec. 1951. They resided in Rye, NH for many years until becoming snowbirds between Acton, ME and Venice, FL, more recently living permanently in Venice. She loved to read, garden, swim and ride her bicycle. She also enjoyed bowling.
She is survived by her son Alan & his wife Brenda of Fremont, NH, her sister Betty of Elliot, ME, her brother Frank & his wife Marlene of Kittery, ME, her sister Judy & her husband Dick of Elliot, ME, son-in-law Al Lipsky of Venice, FL, granddaughter Rebecca & her husband Shilo of Kittery, ME, great granddaughters Kira, Annalissa and Haley, grandson Blaine of Dover, NH and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Don and daughter Vicki. Sylvia will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.