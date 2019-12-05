|
Hubacher, Sylvia
Nov 16, 1931 - Nov 28, 2019
Sylvia Hubacher, 88, of Sarasota, Fl. since 1993 passed away peacefully in her home on Nov 28. Sylvia was born in Nitro, WV and lived on Long Island, NY as a French teacher and school librarian for over 30 years. She was proud to be a graduate from Oberlin College in Oberlin Ohio. She also obtained a MS in Education from Hofstra College on Long Island. As a camper and counselor she spent many summers at Les Chalets Francais a French camp for girls on Deer Isle, ME and all her life had an affection for the beauty of Maine
Sylvia was an avid reader, particularly of historical books. She also contributed generously to many charities especially those connected with wildlife preservation.
She leaves behind a brother, Eric Hubacher and a sister-in-law, Kia Hubacher as well as a niece, Lori Kane and nephew, Kenneth Hubacher.
In lieu of a formal service, a small ceremony to scatter her ashes will be held later in Maine as Sylvia requested. Arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019