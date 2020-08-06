1/1
Sylvia M. Fingerle
1930 - 2020
Fingerle, Sylvia M.
Jun 2, 1930 - Jul 29, 2020
Sylvia M. Fingerle, age 90, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born June 2, 1930 in Nappanee, IN to the late Menno and Malinda Yoder.
Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Devon R. Fingerle; devoted children, Michael Fingerle (Rebecca Cummins), Steven Fingerle, Mark Fingerle and Dana Fingerle (Maryann Fiore). She also leaves behind her sister, Laura Nisley and brothers, Amos Yoder, Owen Yoder and Ervin Yoder; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Sylvia is preceded in death by her son, Gary Fingerle, five brothers and two sisters.
To know Sylvia Fingerle was to know a woman full of energy and joy. She worked hard, constantly cleaned everything in sight, laughed, and was forever singing some tune while she cooked another meal from scratch. Sylvia grew up in Nappanee, IN as an Amish girl, and only left the home and the Amish life when she married Devon Fingerle in 1954. She remained close to her family and continued to speak in the Amish, Pennsylvania Dutch dialect when she was with them. Sylvia moved with her family to Sarasota in 1970 where, over time, several of her brothers, sisters, and parents lived. She was a longtime member of the Tabernacle Church, and the Fellowship of Believers. Sylvia currently attended Faith Life Church. She was a wonderful mother and wife. Nobody could ever question her devotion and love for her husband and five boys. Above all she loved and served her savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at a future time when it is safe to gather together.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
