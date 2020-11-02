Zimmerman, Sylvia Marie

Jan 26, 1951 - Oct 30, 2020

Sylvia Marie Zimmerman age 69 of Sarasota, Fl

was called home to Heaven by the Lord on October 30, 2020, with her husband George and daughter Alexandra by her side.

Sylvia was born in Brooklyn, New York to Willy and Evelyn Nielsen on January 26, 1951. Sylvia married George Zimmerman on June 28, 1986 in West Orange, N.J., and they resided in Succasauna, N.J. until November 1990 when they moved to Sarasota, Fl.

Sylvia is survived by her husband George and two daughters, Alison of Great Neck, N.Y., and Alexandra of New York City. Sylvia also has a step daughter, Michelle from George's first marriage who resides in Portland, Oregon. Sylvia also leaves two grandchildren, Archer Heilweil, ( 7 ) and Roxy Heilweil ( 3 ) both of Great Neck, N.Y.

In New Jersey, Sylvia had her own advertising and public relations company, and was a licensed real estate agent. Upon moving to Sarasota, she became involved with fund raising for the Florida Wine Fest which benefited children and families in the area. Sylvia served on their Board of Directors and was the Chairwoman of the annual event, and co-chairperson for several years. Sylvia also chaired and co chaired the Tree Fest for the Florida Center for Early Childhood and was also on their Board.

As a licensed real estate agent, Sylvia worked for Michael Saunders and Co. on Longboat Key for over twelve years of her twenty one year career in Real Estate.

Sylvia loved playing tennis and golf, especially with her husband George. They had a story book marriage of thirty four years. Sylvia was the love of George's life.

Please join the family on Wednesday November 4, 2020 for a viewing at Robert Toal Funeral Home on Honere Avenue, just south of Fruitville Road, from 5 PM to 8 PM. On Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11 AM there will be a Mass said for Sylvia at Saint Patrick's R.C. Church on Bee Ridge Road, followed by interment, at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for your donations to the Florida Center for Early Childhood at 4620 17th Street, Sarasota, Fl. 34235



