Sylvia Rosen


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia Rosen Obituary
Rosen, Sylvia
Feb 21, 1925 - Mar 30, 2019
Sylvia Granadier Rosen, of Sarasota, formerly of Detroit, died March at age 94. Survivors include daughter Carol Sitea (Theo), son Kenny (Jan Sarapin), sister in law Arlene Goldberg and brother-in-law Ted Goldberg. Sylvia passed away after a short illness. She had a long happy and healthy life. She and husband Jerry moved to Sarasota from suburban Detroit in 1992. Sylvia attended classes at Wayne State after graduating from Central High School. In 1946 Jerry returned from his military duty in Asia; soon he and Sylvia were married. Sylvia was close with many people in the Sarasota region, relocated Michiganders, her fellow Mah Jonng players, and dozens of neighbors in the Meadows. These neighbors became a second family. She spent much time interacting with them and their canine companions. Sylvia had many interests, including interior design, arts, cuisine, and Americana. She was a devoted wife, mother and a loyal friend to many. Donations may to the University of Michigan in memory of Sylvia Granadier Rosen.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
