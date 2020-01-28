|
Snyder, Sylvia
Nov 8, 1935 - Jan 26, 2020
Sylvia Gail Snyder, age 84 of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Mrs. Snyder was born on November 8, 1935, in Sarasota, Florida, to the late Walter Crosby Yongue, Sr. and Amma Lois Townsend Yongue. She was a homemaker. Before moving to Cleveland, Georgia full-time, she and her husband, Jack, were longtime residents of Fort Myers, Florida. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John "Jack" Snyder; 3 sisters; 4 brothers.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and John Curry, Augusta; son and daughter-in-law, John and Glenda Snyder, Cumming; grandchildren, Elisabeth Curry, Katie Curry, Ryan Snyder; granddaughter and husband, Heather and Judd Gravitt; great-grandchildren, Audrey Gravitt and Coen Gravitt; special caregiver and husband, Kayla and Tyler Howard; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the family home in Cleveland.
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020