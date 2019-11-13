|
Routier, Sylvie D
Dec 11, 1937 - Oct 29, 2019
Sylvie Routier was born in Neuelly Sur Seine, France on December 11, 1937. She was 81 and passed in Sarasota, Florida on October 29, 2019.
She lived a beautiful life and loved to share her gifts with friends. She was an amazing chef with many talents and owned local restaurants here in Saraosta. People will remember her best by her smile and beautiful organic wines she shared delightfully and sold from France.
Relatives still living are Phillip Routier, Richard Millet and Murielle Pasquet.
Services will be held at Lido beach near the public pool Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019